The registrations for the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam began on Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who desire to pursue engineering or allied medical programmes like pharmacy at the undergraduate level in the state should submit the online applications by logging onto www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online applications is April 30 by 5 pm. Meanwhile, candidates can upload the necessary documents by May 10.

The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy programmes is scheduled for June 26 and is conducted by the Commission of Entrance Examination. It is important to note that admissions to BArch courses will be based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), while MBBS, BDS and other medical-related admissions in Kerala will be based only on NEET 2022.

A candidate must pay Rs 700 to apply to engineering, BPharm courses or both. An additional amount of Rs 12,000 is applicable for those wishing to take the test in Dubai. There is no application fee required for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Candidates are advised to check the application process that is provided on pages 4-7 and 44-49 of the prospectus. The same can be checked to know the qualification requirements for admission to the various courses.