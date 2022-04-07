The revised dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Both the sessions of this engineering entrance exam, which was previously known as the All India Engineering Entrance Examination, have been rescheduled. "National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates," stated the public notice dated April 6, 2022. This notice is available on NTA's official website, nta.ac.in and on jeemain.nta.nic.in as well.

As opposed to April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, which were the dates for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1, the session will now be conducted from June 20 to 29. In the same way, as opposed to the previous schedule of JEE Main 2022 Session 2, wherein, the exam was to be held from May 24 to 29, now, it has been postponed to July 21 to 30.

"In a way, the decision could be frustrating and demotivating for students who plan well in advance and reach their peak performance level just around the exam. Postponement of the exam means they need to re-align themselves all over again. On the other hand, it is fantastic news for those students who were grappling with the prospect of facing the board exams and the JEE simultaneously. It was certainly creating pressure on many students, and this measure provides some relief," says Partha Halder, HOD Chemistry, FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre.

While the registration process for Session 1 has already concluded, the online application for Session 2 will be made available soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In another notice released by NTA, it stated, "In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) 2022 session-1."

It is from April 6 to April 8, 9.00 pm that the correction window will be open at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Post this, NTA will not entertain any corrections in any particular, the notice stated.

With the JEE Mains being postponed by almost two months, the timeline for the JEE Advanced exam is set to be disturbed as well. "The JEE Advanced might now be held in August/September, which would mean a delayed start to the academic session at IIT," says Halder.