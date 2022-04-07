The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 began in the late hours of Wednesday, April 6. It was on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, that the application process began for this year’s newly-introduced entrance exam.

An official notice was also put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on its official website, nta.ac.in.

It is in as many as 547 cities in India as well as 13 cities outside India that the CUET 2022 exam will be conducted. The list of international cities includes Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.

General category students need to pay Rs 650 for either the morning (three hours, 15 minutes — 9.00 am to 12.15 pm) or the afternoon slot (three hours, 45 minutes — 3.00 pm to 6.45 pm). General-EWS/OBCNCL category students will need to pay Rs 600 while SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender categories are being charged Rs 550. For each slot, the application fee for students outside India is Rs 3,000.

Procedure to submit application form:

1) The very first instruction that comes is that the candidate needs to download the information bulletin, a 109-page document, and read it carefully

2) Register for the application form and note down the system generated application number: Provide the required details and choose the password and security question. Once details are submitted, an application number will be generated. Use this to log in directly

3) Use the application number and created password to log in. Access the form and fill it out along with uploading all relevant documents like photograph, signature, Class X/equivalent certificate, category certificate and more

4) Pay the fee via online mode

5) Do note, details like name, contact details, category, gender and so on will be considered as final

"Candidates are advised to visit the website of the University/ies where they intend seeking admission, for the courses offered by them, eligibility criteria, reservation, tests in CUET (UG) – 2022 to be selected for admission to the desired courses, admission policy, etc. and ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria before they apply for CUET (UG) – 2022," the notice stated.



To access instructions and procedure for online submission of the application form, check the following link https://bit.ly/3jezZfA



To access the information bulletin, check the following link https://bit.ly/3Kb3xGF