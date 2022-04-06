There is a fake notification that is being circulated on various social media platforms about the weightage of term 1 and term 2 Board exams in the final results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the notification “fake”.

It was on April 5, 8.22 pm, that the central board, via its verified handle on Twitter @cbseindia29, shared the aforementioned notification and deemed it as fake. It even used hashtags like #Fake, #Exams, #CBSE and #cbseforstudents.

The central board has rejected the notification which states that the weightage will be calculated by taking 30 per cent from term 1 and 70 per cent from term 2 exams. The fake notification also insists that the weightage of internal assessments remains unchanged and the students who did not appear for term 1 exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or because they were participating in sports events or Olympiads will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in term 2 exams.

In 2022, the Board will conduct Class X and Class XII exams in two terms. It may be recalled that the term 1 exam was held in November - December 2021 and the results of the exam were declared.

Term 2 exams will be conducted on April 26. The term 2 exams for Class X will conclude by May 24, whereas, for Class XII, the exams will conclude by June 15.

They will release the qualifying status and other required details after the term 2 examination

It is after the conclusion of term 2 exams that the final results, which will include details like qualifying status, will be released.