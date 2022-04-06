In a shocking incident, an Assistant Professor of Aligarh Muslim University has been suspended for allegedly hurting religious sentiments via a slide presentation that contained "mythical references" to rape. In view of the prima facie evidence of misconduct and seriousness of the matter, Dr Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, JN Medical College, AMU, has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry, according to an IANS report.

Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show cause notice that was issued by the varsity earlier in the day. AMU directed Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology. A statement issued by the university said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff and citizens."

After getting the notice, the professor apologised. In a letter to AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday, Kumar said, “My intention was not to hurt religious sentiments of any particular religion and it was done only to highlight that rape has been a part of our society since long.” He said it was “an inadvertent mistake” and assured that “no such incident will occur in the future.”

AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future. The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.