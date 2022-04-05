For those who love Math, here is another role model for you. Have you ever heard about Subbayya Sivasankaranarayana Pillai? Pillai is considered to be one of the most famous Indian mathematicians.

Pillai, who was born on April 5, 1901, was only the second person to secure admission to the University of Madras on the basis of merit. Guess who the first one was. The renowned Srinivasa Ramanujan.

During his days as a lecturer, Pillai published papers on solving uncracked equations and theories. He came into the limelight after publishing a paper on Waring’s problem. He was also offered the opportunity to work with the famous physicist Albert Einstein.

Though Ramanujan had received great attention from people over the years, Pillai hasn’t really enjoyed that level of fame. This was despite being considered twins, owing to the similarities in the trajectory of their story.

A day that calls for risks

We’ve all heard about April Fool’s Day, International Day of Happiness, National Hugging Day, National Newspapers Day and so on, but have you ever heard about National Go For Broke Day? April 5 was marked in honour of one of the finest American military units that fought for peace till the end of World War II. The day actually has its origins in Hawaiian Pidgin, a language spoken in Hawaii.

The phrase ‘go for broke’ is a wager for everything. The main aim of this day is to step out of your comfort zone and undertake risks in order to taste an adventurous life. Are you up for it?

Symbolism at work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi implored all citizens of India to applaud the frontline workers, namely, healthcare professionals, journalists, municipality workers and so on. He spoke to the people on April 5 and asked one and all to begin their journey of combatting COVID-19. He requested citizens to light a diya or use the flashlight on their mobile phones for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture of fighting the pandemic. Later on, PM Modi thanked the people for their adherence to the lockdown norms.