Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), has announced the schedule for admission into a two-year BEd regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023. The entrance examination will be conducted by Osmania University on July 26 and 27. Eligible candidates should submit their applications through the online mode from April 7.

The registration fee for general candidates is Rs 650, while Rs 450 for SC, ST and physically handicapped candidates should be paid at TS Online, AP Online, through the payment gateway. June 15 is the last date for submission of online application without any late fee, July 1 with a late fee of Rs 250 and July 15 with a late fee of Rs 500.

The detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications are available on the website edcet.tsche.ac.in.