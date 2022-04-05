A school headmaster and an assistant headmaster of Semmedu Government Primary School in Coimbatore district were booked under SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Juvenile Justice Act on charges of allegedly forcing a Class III student to clean the toilet.

According to police, the incident took place on March 29. The eight-year-old boy went to the toilet in the school and after using the facility, the boy allegedly did not pour water into the toilet basin due to the unavailability of water. On seeing the toilet, a woman staff in the school reported it to school headmaster R Jayanthi. Following that, HM Jayanthi and Assistant HM Thangamariammal allegedly took the boy from his classroom and forced him to clean the toilet after fetching water from the school premises.

After reaching home, he told his mother about the incident. The next day, the boy's mother went to the school and questioned the HM for forcing the student to clean the toilet. As the HM allegedly reprimanded the mother of the boy for her caste, she filed a complaint with Alandurai Police Station on March 31.

Based on the complaint, Perur Deputy Superintendent of Police V Thirumal investigated the complaint. "The investigation had shown the prima facie evidence for the incident and we have registered a case on the school HM and AHM, we have registered the case under the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Juvenile Justice Act on Wednesday. Further investigation is on as the school officials are yet to be arrested," said V Thirumal.