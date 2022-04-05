On Monday, April 4, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest right outside the office of the Dean of Students (DoS). Their demands were the allocation of hostels for first-year students plus the restoration of library and mess services.

The availability of a specialist at JNU Health Centre was also another point they were protesting for and their demands included that the dhabas should remain open till late into the night.

"It has been weeks since the university resumed offline classes and hostel rooms for first-year students have not yet been allotted. Moreover, the dhabas that used to remain open till 2:30 am, now closes down at 11 pm," JNUSU Councillor Anagha Pradeep said.

She also shared that since there is no specialist at the JNU Health Centre, they have also demanded that the university reinstate the specialist service.

It may be recalled that on March 21, a PhD student, who had complained of chest pain, died. It was the claim of the student body that timely treatment was not given by the health centre and there was a delay in referring him to AIIMS.