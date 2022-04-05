The Government of Meghalaya signed an agreement with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for setting up a fellowship. Called the PA Sangma Fellowship for Legal and Policy Research, it will allow students of the Bengaluru-based law school to undertake research-related activities in Meghalaya, the official said.

PA Sangma was Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 1988 to 1990 and Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998.

PA Sangma's son, Conrad Kongkal Sangma, is the current Chief Minister of Meghalaya while his other son, James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma holds many portfolios in the Government of Meghalaya. Agatha Sangma, his daughter, is a Member of Parliament.

The fellowship will help students gain experience with regard to the current challenges of policy and law and, at the same time, it will offer capacity-building programmes and training for officers of law and officials from other government departments, the official shared, as stated in a report by PTI.

"This will be a great learning experience for the fellows because the transition they would have made from the classroom environment to understanding the ground realities of law and policy in implementation, is something which is important," said Law Minister James PK Sangma.

Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, laid emphasis on ensuring that students are given greater exposure which will ensure that they gain practical experience which is bound to come in handy in the future.