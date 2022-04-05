A first-of-its-kind Job Mela is being organised by the Delhi University (DU) and in another first, over 30,000 students have already registered for the placement-cum-internship fair. As per an official statement, the fair is being conducted so that students can find suitable job opportunities.

It is from April 7, Thursday, that the fair will commence and will go on till April 9, Saturday.

It is Delhi University's Registrar Vikas Gupta who called the fair first-of-its-kind in the history of DU and also mentioned how it will be providing a common platform for internships as well as jobs to undergraduate (UG) students from more than 91 colleges.

Those postgraduate students hailing from 86 departments of DU, who are eligible plus skilled, will also have the opportunity to bag a job.

The mela is by the central placement cell and it is Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh who will be inaugurating it. It's in the blended mode that the mela will be organised.

"Online and/or offline arrangements for the companies will be made as per the requirements expressed by them," the registrar said.