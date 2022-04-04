Remember the Class XII question paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh state board that had caused quite the storm in the state? The police in Ballia claim that the alleged mastermind behind the scam has been found and arrested.

Who is it? Nirbhay Narayan Singh, manager of a private inter college.

"Nirbhay Narayan Singh, the manager of Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, along with one Rajeev Prajapati, leaked the question paper kept in the college," Ballai Police said in a statement, as stated in a report by PTI.

The statement went on to inform that the leaked question paper was first sent to an English teacher and after the teacher solved the paper, it was handed back to Singh. Both Singh and the teacher have been arrested.

Singh proceeded to sell the solved paper for Rs 25,000 to 30,000 each and the police have confirmed these findings by using digital forensics of his phone and his bank transactions.

To date, 46 people have been arrested including three journalists and the Ballia District Inspector of Schools.

It may be recalled that after the paper leak on Wednesday, March 30, the exam had to be cancelled in as many as 24 districts. The exam will now be conducted on April 13.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had not only invoked the National Security Act, but also directed a Special Task Force (STF) to look into the matter.