As many as 16 schools under Guntur Municipal Corporation are set to get a facelift under the second phase of the Nadu Nedu scheme. Following the National Educational Policy (NEP) in 2020, as Classes III, IV and V were merged into nearby high schools and student strength has increased in all schools, it has become very difficult to accommodate all the students with insufficient classrooms and basic amenities.

About 2.62 crores was allotted to SKBM Municipal High School in AT Agraharam, in which, over 1,700 students are studying and 2.51 crores was allotted to SKBPMC Municipal High School in Venugopalanagar in the city as the students' strength has crossed twelve hundred.

As many as 14 additional classrooms will be constructed in both schools. Along with this, additional facilities including washrooms, library, labs and required furniture for students and teachers will also be set up as both schools have been selected for CBSE affiliation.

About four schools from merged villages have also been selected under the Nadu Nedu scheme including Potturu, Etukuru, Lalpuram and Jonnalagadda. The nine kinds of facilities include painting classrooms, constructing compound walls and washrooms, setting up fans and lights and providing water to the students.