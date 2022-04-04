Here's some good news to start your Monday which will, hopefully, fuel you enough to get you through the week!

Meiningsinliu Pamei, a ten-year-old from Manipur, goes to school, but while she does, she continues to be a good sibling and babysits her little sister while attending classes. One such picture and video of the Class IV student doing just that has caught the interest of several social media users including Manipur Power, Forest and Environment Minister Th Biswajit Singh.

"Her dedication for education is what left me amazed ! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap," tweeted the minister on April 2, Saturday.

The minister has traced and contacted the relatives of Meiningsinliu and requested them to bring her to Imphal so that he can meet her. He spoke to her family and assured her that he would personally take care of her education till she graduates. "Proud of her dedication!" stated the minister, who also holds the Agriculture, Science and Technology department, in another tweet.

As per a report in IANS, Meiningsinliu's family is based out of Tamenglong district in northern Manipur. Officials shared that because the parents of the girl were out framing, Meiningsinliu had to babysit her two-year-old sister while she was attending classes at the Dailong primary school.