With the aim of ensuring 100 per cent enrollment in both primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the School Chalo Abhiyan at Shravasti on Monday, April 4.

"We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

In 2017, 1.34 crore students were enrolled for basic education in schools, informed the CM, and called it "awavastha aur arajakta" (mismanagement and anarchy). He attributed this to the lack of mid-day meals, toilets, drinking water, smart classes and so on. He went on to state that in three years, the number of students had gone up to 1.80 crore as free books, two uniform sets and so on were provided.

The chief minister urged officials and public representatives to take up Operation Kayakalp, which aims to give schools a makeover and asked them to adopt schools. He directed officials to collaborate with alumni and private firms to enable this transformation.

All activities were halted due to the pandemic, but they have resumed now, Yogi Adityanath informed. He mentioned that they have provided free tablets and smartphones to students.

Talking about the School Chalo Abhiyan specifically, the chief minister said that the campaign will continue till next month. It has been started in Shravasti district, which is known to have the lowest literacy rate in the state, and it will be followed by districts like Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.