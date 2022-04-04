Delhi University's allowances for the even semester pen-and-paper exams do not seem to have pacified all students. At a protest in front of the Faculty of Arts today, April 4, about 1,500 students gathered to demand online Open Book Exams (OBE), according to sources. The DU had issued a statement on April 1, allowing for a 30-minute extension in the exam duration, reduction of the syllabus and an increase in choices in the question paper. It had also announced Phase II of the exam in case students were not able to sit them for 'justifiable reasons'. However, even as major student organisations, including the DU Students Union (DUSU) and the National Student Union of India (NSUI), rested their demand for OBE after the notification, a batch of students remained miffed.

"The biggest issue here is that 75 per cent of the syllabus was completed online. Students have not had the time to adjust to offline exams. Many have been pushed into a financial crisis, thanks to the pandemic, and cannot afford to stay at the PGs here in Delhi. Some of the hostels at DU have also denied entry to third-year students. We have embarked on a hunger strike and will continue resisting," says Himani Singh, a BSc final-year student.

The student also claims that it is unfair that odd semester students were allowed to write their exams in March online, whereas just about a month down the line, even semester students are being asked to appear for offline exams in April-May.

The protest at the Faculty of Arts today took a bit of an unexpected turn when, around afternoon, the police allegedly detained 20 students, according to Himani. These students were first taken to the Vijay Nagar police station, and then to the Burari police station. They were then released. "We wrote an intimation letter to the police about the protest and also got a signature that we will be allowed to go ahead with it. The protest was peaceful, so the action by the police was uncalled for," says Himani.

Prof Abha Dev Habib, former Treasurer of the DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) and a professor at Miranda House has raised concerns about the validity of online OBE. "These are un-proctored exams and not a fair assessment of the students' ability. We have been conducting workshops for those students who missed their practicals, in order for them to learn the concepts. OBE exams are conducted in a state of dilution. The university, as well as the teachers, are on the side of the students and we understand they must be struggling with the shift offline, but we are here to help," she says.

Himani, however, has faith that the DU administration will listen to their demands. "We have submitted five to six memorandums. The issue of the fairness of OBE was not raised when it had to be conducted due to the pandemic, when it was the only way," she points out.