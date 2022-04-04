After protests from girls students of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, condemning miscreants for entering the girls' hostel, city-based retired professor and activist NR Ravishankar petitioned Chief Minister's Special Cell that the Government of Tamil Nadu should make sure that CCTV cameras are functioning at all higher education institutions.



In his petition, the activist stated that it seems like there is no grievance committee or grievance cell to redress the students' grievances at public state university, Bharathiar University. "After this protest, officers of the university admitted that some CCTV cameras are dysfunctional and they assured that woman security guards will be appointed in the hostels. It is evident that the administration of the university is responsible for this incident," he said in his petition



NR Ravishankar also pointed out, "According to the Madras High Court verdict, a special committee should have been constituted in the varsity to look into the grievances of the students. It seems that such a committee is not at all constituted in this varsity to date."



Furthermore, the activist demanded that all higher educational institutions should constitute an inquiry committee to find out the lapses that occur on the part of the administration in an unsafe situation that prevails in the girls' hostel of the university and also make sure that all CCTV cameras are functioning. The state government should ensure this, he insisted.