Published: 01st April 2022
Prof suspended at Maha varsity for demanding Rs 50,000 from research students
The professor was allegedly apprehended when the student recorded their conversation, where she demands the money, and threatened the student as well
A professor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra has been suspended by the university's administration after allegations that she demanded money from a student.
The student purportedly recorded the conversation where the Professor, Dr Ujwala Bhadange, threatens the student to pay up the money. The recording has gone viral on social media. The student then filed a complaint with the university's vice-chancellor on Thursday, March 31, according to new agency PTI.
Then, Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde suspended the professor, according to a release put out by the university.