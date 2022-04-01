A professor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra has been suspended by the university's administration after allegations that she demanded money from a student.

The student purportedly recorded the conversation where the Professor, Dr Ujwala Bhadange, threatens the student to pay up the money. The recording has gone viral on social media. The student then filed a complaint with the university's vice-chancellor on Thursday, March 31, according to new agency PTI.

Then, Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde suspended the professor, according to a release put out by the university.