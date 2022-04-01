The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC State Services Prelims result 2022. The candidates who attempted the examination can check their scores through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on January 23 this year.

To appear for the main examination, the candidates will have to qualify for the prelims examination. The main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9 this year. Here's how you can check the result online:

1. Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

2. Select the MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 link available on the homepage.

3. A PDF file will open where candidates can check their scores.

4. Save the file for future references.

MPSC will soon release the admit cards for the Mains examination. The registration process began on October 5 last year and ended on January 1. The recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts in the organisation.