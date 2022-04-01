Alarm bells went off at the Birla Institute of Technological Sciences (BITS) Pilani's campus near Vasco Town in Panaji, Goa on Thursday, March 31. It has come to light that 24 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Collector of Vasco, Dattaraj Gauns Dessai, issued an order informing about the cluster and has prohibited the entry of any outsider on the campus without a test for COVID symptoms. All students and staff, and all individuals who might have come in contact with the infected students, are required to undergo an RT-PCR test.

"Physical distance of two metres shall be maintained between two persons, classes should be conducted online for next 15 days, no gatherings should be allowed in the campus and necessary arrangements should be made of food, diet etc of the positive people," the order adds.

Apart from this, movement within the campus is restricted to emergency situations only, and all staff and students are required to wear masks at all times.