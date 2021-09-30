Three students, who had enrolled with the Mukhya Mantri Abhyuday Yojana, have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exams, within three months of its launch in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mukhya Mantri Abhyuday Yojana is essentially a free coaching scheme for poor but meritorious students. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the 'Abhyuday' scheme on February 15.

The students who passed the UPSC exam include Srijan Varma, Aakash Singh and Kishlay Kushwaha.

According to the government spokesman, a number of students have also cracked the joint entrance examination (JEE). Those who got selected include Devraj Arya, Mohd Tariq, Rashi Sharma, Shrey Malik, Satyendra Gangwar, Prince Singh, Anuradha Yadav, Ali Khan among others.

Commissioner Lucknow and nodal officer of Abhyuday scheme, Ranjan Kumar, said that the examination for admission to the next batch of JEE (advanced) will be conducted on October 3. Exam for selection for coaching of UPSC (preliminary) will be on October 10.

To ensure larger participation of students in various competitive examinations, the UP government gives free-of-cost training at Abhyuday. These training classes were given online during the multiple lockdowns that the state went through.

More than 5,000 students through offline medium and over 10,000 students through the online medium are preparing for NEET, CDS, JEE, NDA and civil services examinations, the nodal officer said.

The state government also intends to provide tablets to some students selected under the scheme so that they can use digital resources to prepare for the examinations.

As part of the Abhyuday Scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up coaching centres and offer free classes to prepare the students for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the medical aspirants, the entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

The 'Abhyuday' coaching centres were set up at the divisional level in the first phase and will be followed up at the district level in the next phase.