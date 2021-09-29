The Delhi government launched the Deshbhakti Curriculum from nursery to class 12 - across all public schools in the national capital on September 28 - the 114th birth anniversary of young freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The main aim of this educational programme is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in students from a young age and make them feel proud of their nation, people and culture. Post the 'Happiness Curriculum' and 'Entrepreneur Mindset Curriculum', this is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government's third such experiment.

As per Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, this curriculum will bring in a "sense of belongingness" amongst students - the future of India.

So, what is this curriculum all about?

Aim of Deshbhakti Curriculum:

*To inculcate the feeling of love, respect and pride for the country in the mind of every child.

*To make every child aware of his responsibility and duty towards the country.

*To ensure that they should not only become sensitive to the various problems of the country but also take a pledge to solve them.

*To develop children's sense of belonging towards the country.

*To develop a sense of sacrifice and respect for those who give up in every child

*To help them realise that patriotism should not be reserved for some special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day.

*To help children realise that even our small actions help our nation grow.

Constituents of Deshbhakti Curriculum:

*Deshbhakti Dhyaan: In the beginning of the class of patriotism, children will practice mindfulness for 5 minutes and focus their attention on the country. They will take a pledge that they will respect their country and will express their gratitude by remembering five patriots daily.

*Deshbhakti Diary: Children will maintain a reflective journal to pen down their personal thoughts and feelings along with their learnings, reflections and experiences related to the activities, discussion and homework under this curriculum.

*Classroom Discussion: Teachers will facilitate a group and individual discussion on the daily topics in their 40-minute class. The children will be encouraged to speak their minds and listen to others. This activity will help children learn to express themselves and that others may have a different opinion.

*Homework: Main questions based on class discussion will be given to children. They will be required to talk to three adults, one from a family and two others outside of family (relatives or friends) and note down their viewpoint.

*Group Discussion and Reflection: Group discussions based on the homework will be carried out on a daily basis for reflection.

*Class Activity: Children will be required to express their understanding of a subject discussed in the class via speaking, writing or any other creative medium. This will help them develop their understanding.

Subject matter for Class 6-8:

*Understanding whether a child loves his/her country

*What does it mean to love one's nation

*To make children understand what does a nation mean to them and what does it mean to love one's country

*To be able to express their love and respect for the country in their own words

Subject matter for Class 9-12:

*Understanding the concept of a nation

*Meaning of loving and respecting one's country

*Ability to express the difference between loving and respecting one's nation

*Ability to tell which of their acts show respect to their country

Do's and Don'ts for teachers:

*Read the chapters carefully before teaching and understand its objectives

*Jot down the main questions on the board and ask students to answer them

*Give them time to think about the questions

*If students are unable to answer, then use prompts to guide them in the right direction

*Encourage every child to participate in the discussion, accept every child's answer without any discrimination

*Don't label children's answers 'right' or 'wrong'

*Don't answer children's questions, allow them to develop their understanding

*Listen to the children attentively and appreciate their efforts

*Provide a proper space for children to share their thoughts

*On sensitive topics, don't give your opinions. Let children reach their own conclusion

*Encourage children to share their homework in the classroom. If someone is lagging behind, give that student some extra time

Evaluation:

No formal examination or grading system has been made mandatory in the programme. Instead, a 360-degree evaluation on the basis of self-assessment, peer assessment and assessment by the teachers will be done. The curriculum will emphasise observing and assessing development of values, behaviour and actions.