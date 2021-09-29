A group of 13 medical aspirants in the country have filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, asking the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET 2021, again, for all candidates. The petition was filed on Tuesday by Mamta Sharma, a Supreme Court lawyer, who had previously challenged the conduct of Class XII board examinations during the second wave of the pandemic.



The petition, which is yet to be listed, asks for the cancellation of the examination that was conducted on September 12 and seeks an affidavit from the NTA explaining why it should not be cancelled. On September 7, the same group of students had sent a representation, seeking a second phase of the examination. Last year, the NTA had allowed the conduct of a second phase of the examination for the students who tested positive for COVID-19.



The petition also talks about the NEET 2021 question paper leak that allegedly took place in Rajasthan. It seeks a fact-finding report on the incidents by the police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. A week after the examination, on September 20, another group of aspirants had submitted a separate representation to the NTA seeking the same. "Students deserve to get justice. Putting best efforts for the same," Sharma tweeted, after filing the petition.