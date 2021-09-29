The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) decaled its Class 12 result of improvement, compartment and private exams. Those students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

According to an official CBSE notification, the exams were conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects.

The CBSE held these exams in-person, with strict COVID protocols, in the months of August and September. According to media reports, as many as 6,149 students were placed in compartments when regular results were announced in July. This meant that these students would have had to reappear for the examination. A senior official from the board had told news agency PTI that exam centres were decided based on the COVID protocols and students were required to follow them strictly. In every centre, a smaller number of candidates were allotted to implement social distancing.

READ ALSO: CBSE will now use Blockchain to go paperless and ensure results remain secure, tamper-proof

Here is how to check the results

Log on to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Class 12 Result 2021'

Enter roll number, registration number and other required credentials

Click on the 'Submit' button

You will be able to see your CBSE Class 12 results on the next page

Download the copy for future reference.

Results of regular Class 12 CBSE students were announced on July 30 and a total of 99.37 per cent students had passed the exam. In fact, girls had outperformed boys by a margin of 0.54 percent. Over 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent while 1,50,152 students scored above 90 per cent.