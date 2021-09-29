The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on September 29 announced the launch of four new online postgraduate programmes for working professionals. These eMasters programs will help upskill working professionals with industry experience and expand their career options. The four eMasters programmes include: Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management; and Derivatives Market and Risk Management.



IIT Kanpur has announced details of the admission, fees and other information pertaining to the four eMasters programmes. All four programs are now open for applications. Interested candidates can visit the programme page emasters.iitk.ac.in to know more and apply.



Each programme is offered in a hybrid delivery format — participants will learn online in an experiential format from IIT Kanpur faculty through the digital delivery platform ipearl.ai. They will also have the opportunity to visit IIT Kanpur to meet faculty and experience campus life. In fact, the IIT Kanpur website states, "Apart from weekend-only live interactive sessions coupled with self-paced learning components, the programme also offers lab visits, lab sessions and demonstrations as applicable. These programmes are completely course-based and have no thesis requirement."



The programme will have 60 credits, 12 modules of industry-focused curriculum and will also have flexible completion timelines (one to three years). Professionals will also get access to IIT Kanpur’s placement cell, alumni network and incubation cell. The credits earned during the program can be transferred to an advanced degree (regular MTech or PhD) at IIT Kanpur and is subject to Senate approval. Corporates can also sponsor the programs for their employees.



Announcing the launch, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “We are starting with four programs this year and will add more soon. We strongly believe that a formal degree in leading industry-focused areas will be highly aspirational for working professionals. It will help enhance their domain expertise and get them to play a key role in India’s digital transformation journey.”