The third phase of seat allotment for admissions into undergraduate courses in state universities in Telangana will be released on Tuesday (September 28) on the Degree Online Services Telangana. Released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, the seats will be displayed for those students who have registered for the third phase.

Students who have been allotted seats must complete the admission formalities before September 30 to confirm the seat. Seats will be allotted from the seven state universities, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, and affiliated colleges.

The second round of the seat allotment was completed in August 2021. The third phase was originally set to be released on September 27. However, it was later postponed due to technical issues.

Here’s how you can check if you’ve received your seat allotment letter in the third phase:

1. Go to the official DOST site: dost.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on Candidate login and enter your assigned login ID and PIN

3. Check if you have received the letter, and download it.

You will have to confirm your admission to the college either online by September 30, or offline by October 2.