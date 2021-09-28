The admission procedure will begin immediately in these colleges spread across the state, said the health minister



The Central Government has granted permission for the admission of students in the newly built Government Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu, said the state's Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.



Subramanian told reporters in Chennai that the Union Government has granted permission to admit students in 1,650 seats in the newly built medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The admission process will begin immediately for 150 seats each at new medical colleges in Virudhunagar, Kallakurichi and Udagai. Similarly, admission procedures will be initiated for 100 seats each in Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur and Namakkal medical colleges.

About 800 additional MBBS seats have already been sanctioned in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.