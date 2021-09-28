After Karnataka CM BS Bommai announced providing a scholarship for the children of farmers to pursue their higher education, they have also allocated a particular amount to be given in the form of scholarship to students pursuing PU 1 and 2. Bommai said, "The idea behind providing this scholarship is to see that the children of farmers who have financial constraints don't stop pursuing higher education. The scholarship will enable them to pursue higher education after their SSLC and study in equal measure with other students in urban areas.

According to the latest announcement, the Government of Karnataka will be providing

- A sum of Rs 2,500 for male students and 3,000 for female students and members of the LGBTQIA+ community studying PU 1 and PU 2

- A sum of Rs 5,000 for male students studying BA, BSc and BCom and Rs 5,500 for female students and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

- A sum of Rs 7,500 for male students LLB, Paramedical, BPharm, nursing and other professional courses and Rs 8,000 for female students and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

- A sum of male students Rs 10,000 pursuing MBBS, BE, BTech and Rs 11,000 for female students and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Students who are eligible for this scholarship for the academic year of 2021-22 can start applying.

The website to register yourselves for this scholarship is ssp.postmatric.karnataka.gov.in.