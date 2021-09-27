After farmers called for the Bharat Bandh to mark one year of the protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the government, Akkamahadevi Women's University in Karnataka's Vijayapura district postponed their semester exams for both under-graduate and postgraduate students. However, the exam for BEd course students that was supposed to be held on September 27 has been postponed to September 28.

Why did they cancel the exams? An administrative official from Akkamahadevi Women's University stated that students who have to attend exams will face problems if they don't get access to proper public transport during these protests. As a result, they might end up being absent for the exams. Hence, the University decided to postpone these exams.

Meanwhile, the dates for these postponed exams are yet to be announced. The University has mentioned that the dates will be decided and announced as per the events in the academic calendar. Watch this space for updates.