An argument between three students at Balaji Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Warangal spiralled into the death of one of them on Friday night. The said student’s roommates allegedly pushed him off the second floor of the hostel building on the campus.

The deceased was identified as N Sanjay, 18, a native of Vangapally village in Hanamkonda district. He was pursuing a polytechnic diploma at BITS.

Sources said that Sanjay and two other students, namely Shiva Raj and Manohar, were sharing a room in the hostel. A few days ago, a group of unknown hostelers smashed the window of their room. The warden who inspected the window afterwards imposed a fine on the trio.

On Friday night, after dinner, Sanjay, Shiva Raj and Manohar got into an argument about who would pay the fine. Soon, things got out of hand and they began manhandling each other. In a fit of a rage, Shiva Raj and Manohar flung Sanjay off the second floor.

The college security guard saw him fall off the building and immediately informed BITS chairman Dr A Rajendera Prasad Reddy. Sanjay, meanwhile, was rushed to Narsampet hospital, where doctors said that his condition was critical. He was shifted to a private hospital in Warangal for better treatment. Later in the night, he was pronounced dead.

Sanjay’s parents N Bhaskar and Kavitha held the college management responsible for his death. They demanded that immediate action be taken against his roommates. “The college management’s negligence and their inability to resolve an issue resulted in my son’s death,” said Bhaskar.