It's been a good year for the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from Odisha with nine aspirants from the state clearing the exam.

Jubin Mohapatra from Odisha secured 46th rank in the Civil Services Examination 2020 — the best rank from the state. The results were declared by the UPSC on September 24. Jubin was working at a private firm in Hyderabad and had recently lost his mother to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported local media. This was his third attempt at UPSC.

As many as nine students from the state figured in the merit list of 761 candidates who have been recommended for appointment in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B Services.

Last year, two aspirants from the state had even made it to the top 10 list. This time the tally starts with Jubin, but definitely does not stop there. Asish Kumar Mishra secured 52nd rank, followed by Subhankar Bala at 79 and Rina Pradhan at 194. Purvi Nanda from the State was placed at 244, while Navjyoti Mishra bagged 395th rank. Babitarani Swain secured 464 rank followed by Ankit Mishra at 522 and Sudhanshu Nayak at 602.

The candidates have been selected based on the result of the written test of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the UPSC in January and the interviews for personality test held in August-September this year.Shubham Kumar, a graduate in B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, has emerged all India topper, while Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall second rank.