Nineteen children who lost at least one parent to COVID-19 were handed over relief amounting to Rs 59 lakhs by the Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy, at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Earlier in June, the Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each for children who lost one parent and Rs 5 lakh each for children who lost both parents due to COVID-19. Besides, the CM stated that the COVID-19 orphans who do not have guardians would be taken in at shelter homes and provided food and education until they attain 18 years of age and the needy guardians who care for the orphans would be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000. In the first phase, a 16-year-old boy from Ellis Nagar who lost both parents to COVID-19 and 18 children who lost one parent to COVID-19 were handed over a relief worth a sum of Rs 59 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund on Saturday. According to the District Child Protection Unit, a total of 431 children who lost at least one parent have been identified. Of them, 421 had lost one parent while 10 others lost both parents due to the pandemic. Applications of 209 children (seven orphans and 202 semi-orphans) out of the 381 eligible children have been submitted to the state government, told officials. Members of the Child Welfare Committee were conspicuous by their absence during the function.