On its 66th foundation day on Saturday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi installed a Vitros Dry chemistry automated system that can conduct 50 diagnostic tests and present the results in two to three hours. The Dry Chemistry automated machine will save around two crore litres of water per year.

Along with the Minister of State for Health, Mandaviya also inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Digital Health and Medical Education' to mark the institute's 66th foundation day. The automated system will significantly reduce the burden of laboratory medicine. There will be no involvement of water during the tests.

"This will vastly improve patient care, as we are going to get the results of the tests in just three hours," said Subroto Sinha, HoD, Lab Medicine and Dean Research. He added that previously, the doctors used to work on limited parameters and then in-depth investigation of sample was sent on the next day. Now the doctors can plan their treatment immediately with the help of this system.

It will vastly improve patient care as almost 50 parameters for tests will now be available at any point of time everyday. The system can present the results of over 50 types of tests with a single vial of blood.