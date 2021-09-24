The Union Public Service Commission has released the scores for the non-recommended candidates on September 24. The results were released for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service candidates, who were selected for the interview rounds from the UPSC Mains exams, which were conducted in 2020.

How does one check the marks?

The marks can be checked at upsc.gov.in. The scores, calculated out of 12,000, are available on the PDF file on the link: Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates on page three. Candidates can download their scores from this site.

How long will they be valid?

They will only be valid for a year. The results for the Mains 2020 exam were released in July last year.

Why have they done it?

The document states that the marks of the non-recommended candidates, who have agreed to their scores being disclosed are being made available on the website "In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates."

When will UPSC 2021 be held?

The UPSC prelims exam for IAS and IPS for 2021 is due to be conducted on October 10 this year, and the results can be expected within two months. Admit cards have already been released, and can be downloaded from upsc.gov.in.