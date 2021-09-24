The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, on Thursday entered into a research collaboration with the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which is developing a new vaccine for COVID-19.

THSTI has been at the fore front of research on COVID vaccines. A team of Nanogen Pharmaceutical led by Pham Sanh Chau, the Ambassador of Vietnam to India, visited THSTIA to sign the MoU on Thursday.

Speaking on the ocassion, Pramod Garg, Director, THSTI, highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation between India and Vietnam in the field of science and technology besides other areas. Garg thanked the Vietnam ambassador for facilitating the pact between THSTI and Nanogen Pharmaceutical and hoped that this collaboration will add another vaccine to strengthen the collective fight against the pandemic.

Pranay Verma, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, talked about the wider areas of collaboration and appreciated the efforts of the government of India in supporting and helping Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply of oxygen tankers and concentrators.

Pham Sanh Chau also expressed his gratitude to THSTI and MEA for extending their support to evaluate the vaccine candidate, NanoCovax, developed by Nanogen. He said that these collaborations will have a far-reaching positive impact on India-Vietnam's friendly ties. Chau said that this MoU will pave the way for more such opportunities between India and Vietnam and contribute to vaccine research in both the countries.