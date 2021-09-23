Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are among twelve Indian institutions which have figured in the top 500 universities in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 announced on Thursday. IIT Bombay is on top amongst Indian institutions in the ranking.

While three central and state universities — Delhi University, University of Mumbai and University of Calcutta have made it to the list, among the private universities in the list are OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani.

The six IITs include IIT Bombay which has been placed in the 101-110 ranks, IIT Delhi (131-40), IIT Madras (151-60), IIT Kharagpur (201-50), IIT Kanpur (251-300) and IIT Roorkee (500). IISc Bengaluru and OP Jindal Global University have figured in the 301-500 category. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani and the University of Mumbai have their ranking between 251-300.

"As the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of graduating with the skills and qualities required by modern employers has arguably never been greater," the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said in a note on its website.

"Each of the universities ranked has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace. Given the fierce competition for graduate roles around the world, students should be seriously considering how their university can prepare them adequately for full-time employment, by connecting them with global employers and ensuring they develop the necessary skills and knowledge," it added.

For determining these employability rankings of higher education institutions across the world, QS considers how well reputed the institutions are among employers, whether the institutions are nurturing high-achievers, how connected institutions are to companies and how attractive the institution's recent graduates are to employers.

QS considered the following indicators and weightings to calculate the scores for GER 2022 — employer reputation (30 per cent), alumni outcomes (25 per cent), partnerships with employers per faculty (25 per cent), employer-student connections (10 per cent) and graduate employment rate (10 per cent).