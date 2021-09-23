The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has launched a course in 'Facilities and Hygiene Management' and has entered into an agreement with a real estate and investment management firm, according to an official statement.

DSEU and JLL India have signed a memorandum of understanding for this key partnership initiative, it said. JLL is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management and also provides expertise in various sectors such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centre and education, the DSEU said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, JLL will be one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in 'Facilities and Hygiene Management', a first-of-its-kind course in India, it said. The course will include components of on-the-job training which will be supported by JLL, along with placements for graduates, the statement said.

Managing Director, Work Dynamics – West Asia, JLL, Sandeep Sethi, said, "The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years, especially in these unprecedented times and it is important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse new roles, upskill and contribute to a better world of work."

Sethi said that as a purpose-led, responsible enterprise, "we truly believe that this program advances the industry's agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community." DSEU among its 11 flagship courses is introducing BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management as it has been seen in recent times that a great deal of emphasis is being placed on a clean and hygienic environment, the statement said.

Students during this course will be prepared to ensure basic regulatory standards of health and safety as well as the implementation of mechanised and automated hygiene measures in any infrastructure like offices, airports, railways, and so on, it said.

The course will run in a hybrid model where the university in collaboration with industry partners will ensure students have experiential learning through industry visits, live projects, internships, and more, the statement said.