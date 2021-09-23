Norway foresees huge opportunities for scientific research in environmental protection with Indian educational institutions, said the Norwegian delegation who visited Amity University in Mumbai on Wednesday. The delegation discussed ways to explore opportunities in the higher education sector.

The two sides identified a number of research areas for potential collaboration, including climate change and environment, circular economy and renewable energy. The meeting was part of India-Norwegian efforts to promote bilateral cooperation.

"India and Norway can work jointly in scientific research to achieve sustainable development goals objectives," said Arne Jan Flolo, Norway's Consul General in Mumbai.

According to Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen VK Sharma, Amity University, Mumbai, "Bringing together scientists and establishing academia-industry linkages important step to strengthen educational collaboration."

The meeting was attended by Flolo along with Tone Helene Aarvik, Deputy Consul General and Dr Maan Singh Sidhu, Counsellor — Science and Technology at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi.

The broad agenda of the meeting was to highlight the Norwegian research landscape, exploring existing pacts with international research universities or institutes and their status; existing activities and project and their status; profiling and promoting Indian research organisations in Norway; funding opportunities for potential projects between India and Norway.

Sharma suggested that "we look out for a suitable area of collaboration" and draft a Memorandum of Understanding and sign the same to work together in this direction. Also, scientists of both the countries can be co-guide of each other.