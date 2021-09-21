The Rajasthan government will start a scheme to provide free sanitary napkins in schools, colleges and anganwadis from November 19, the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of Rs 200 crore for the Udan scheme. Special awareness campaigns focusing on women's health will be run through women self-help groups, social and non-government organisations. The Department of Women and Child Development will be the nodal agency for the scheme announced by Chief Minister Gehlot in the state budget for the current fiscal.

The state government has launched the scheme to make all women of the state aware of personal hygiene and to prevent various diseases, the statement said. The statement added that the scheme will be implemented in collaboration with the Departments of Medical and Health, School and College Education, Technical and Higher Education, Tribal Area Development and the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

For effective implementation, two brand ambassadors will be made at the state level and one each at the district level. Voluntary organisations and brand ambassadors associated with the scheme will be rewarded for commendable work. Napkins will be made by Rajasthan Health Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL).