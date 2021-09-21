Is JNU's Entrance Examination jinxed? The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been quite active over the past few months, wrote to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to inform them about the "challenges and serious problems faced by the JNUEE 2021 aspirants".

They alleged that there have been several cases of "technical glitches" in the JNUEE 2021 process that has severely put the candidature of several aspirants in jeopardy. A letter to the Director of NTA pointed out the issues. "There is no electricity at some of the venues of the examination centres allotted to the students. Many of the aspirants have been debarred from appearing in the examination without any solid reason, in spite of having completed their application process and paying the entrance examination fees as per the NTA notification," read the letter.

The students also pointed out that the JNUEE aspirants who had been already allocated their place of examination through their hall tickets are not being able to find their names on the roll-sheets of the centres. "Apart from this, there are several other issues faced by the aspirants such as separate centres at faraway places making it challenging for them to reach the venue after consecutive examinations. These challenges and problems that are being faced by the aspirants are unfortunate, demotivating and reveals the (lack of) preparedness of the NTA in dealing with the efficient conduct of the entrance examination," said Shivam Chaurasia, President of ABVP-JNU.

Will this change things much? It appears unlikely but the NTA could make life easier for students along the way