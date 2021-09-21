Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Employability Skills Centre has launched the online courses offered by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at its campus on Monday. Over 480 students registered for the course offered by Microsoft through APSSDC. The classes are conducted online from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The courses include Web Development, Artificial intelligence, Advanced Excel, Cloud Computing and Data Analytics. It also enables an option to get Microsoft approved certificate that could enhance the placement options for students. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Rev. Fr. Kishore, thanked APSSDC for providing facilities like laptops and online content to the students. Colleges optimally utilise these facilities to enhance the placement opportunities of the students, he said.

The college also organises two more online certificates for second year degree students viz., Aptitude and Soft Skills through flipped learning mode. The e-content provided by APSSDC through YouTube is shared to the registered students, one video per day.