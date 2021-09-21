Aimed at equipping industry professionals with additional theoretical and practical knowledge in the digital economy, global strategy and Industry 4.0 technologies, the Executive MBA Degree Programme from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras' Department of Management Studies has opened up for applications this week. Interested candidates must have completed a recognised undergraduate course in any stream, and must possess at least three years of industry experience. The application process involves an entrance exam and a virtual interview and the last date to apply is October 19. Applications are currently being taken on the official website doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/.

What sets the course apart from a traditional MBA is perhaps the fact that it encompasses contemporary subjects, bringing candidates up-to-speed on the latest technologies, their concepts and practical applications. It also lays stress on global leadership, exploring avenues of sustainability and profitability worldwide. The programme will include concepts of internet and social media marketing, cyber security, 3D printing and other such modern manufacturing processes.

The two-year programme will be held both online and offline in classes on alternative weeks. It will also require the students to undergo three Capstone projects that will give students a fair idea of the implementation of modern management concepts. Prof G Arun Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, spoke about the credentials that have sustained the programme over the years, and said, "The average experience of our students joining the program is over 11 years and they belong to a diverse set of industries in both public and private sectors. The program leverages their cutting-edge research and teaching, and is designed to be experiential in nature, by allowing participants to apply the course-learnings to their work."