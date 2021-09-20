Teachers will no longer be allowed to bring their children to school. Charan Singh, a Block education officer in Bijnor's Kiratpur, has sent a letter to all the principals and teachers of the government schools, saying that no teacher will bring their children to school as it 'affects' the teaching process. The letter also warns that action will be taken against anyone seen violating the orders.

The order is being strongly resented by teachers who claim that they bring their children with them because they have no one to look after them at home in their absence.

Rajendra Singh, district vice-president of the Primary Teachers' Association, said, "Many teachers belonging to other districts are posted here in Bijnor. They bring their children to schools as there is nobody to take care of them at their homes. Besides, some teachers have babies aged 1 to 2 years, who cannot be left alone. Thus, it is not a wrong practice and the order should be withdrawn without delay."

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "Even Anganwadi centres allow staff to bring in their small children. The order has created panic among the female teachers here."

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Jai Karan Yadav said, "The matter has been brought to my notice. The order will be withdrawn soon." There are 2,556 primary and higher primary government schools in Bijnor district with over two lakh students.