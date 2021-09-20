Secondary and high schools, as well as madrasas, for boys across Afghanistan have reopened after more than a month of the country's takeover by the Taliban, the Ministry of Education said.

In its announcement on Sunday, the Ministry however did not say when the schools for girls would reopen, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Boy students and male teachers of all private and government-run secondary, high schools, and madrasas or religious schools have been asked to return to schools in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan," the Ministry said in a statement.

Primary schools for boys and girls have already reopened and the government-run universities have remained closed.

The Ministry said in another statement on Sunday that all the male personnel should resume their duties and attend their offices from Monday.

The continued closure of the secondary and high schools for girls has caused concerns among the Afghan females who have termed the decision as a violation of the women rights.

"I want to become a doctor in the future but depriving me of education will bury my dream," a ninth-grade student, Nadia, said.

"Going to school and getting education is my natural right," she added.

Taliban leaders have repeatedly said that Afghan women and girls have the right to study and work but only within the framework of Sharia or Islamic law.

Afghan women have demanded the country ensure their rights including study and work outside home.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that girls' schools will reopen and the newly formed caretaker government has been working on the procedure on how to separate the classrooms and teachers for girls.