In the last 24 hours, India reported 35,662 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,44,529, while the number of recoveries/discharged rose to 3,26,32,222. The COVID recovery rate was reported at 97.65 per cent, the Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, there were currently 3,40,639 active cases, which accounted for 1.02 per cent of the total infections. As per the Ministry's data, India's daily COVID positivity rate was reported at 2.46 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for 19 days, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

It is the 85th day that the country's weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent. Till date, more than 78.02 crore (78,02,17,775) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs, with over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 6.02 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available, according to the Ministry data. On Friday, India achieved a significant milestone in the battle against COVID-19, administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.