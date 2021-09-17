In an opinion poll with NEET-UG 2021 students who appeared in the exam and their parents, the counselling team at found that there is a growing concern among them about how and when they will finally land into a medical college for their MBBS/BDS/BAMS courses.

This year around 16.14 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the examination. That's why there is a very tough competition to get admitted to a reputed medical college. There has also been a sharp surge in demand for accurate college predictors and career counsellors who can actively guide these students in their further procedures of getting a medical seat successfully through All India Quota (AIQ) and State Counsellings.

On speaking to , who is the Founder and CEO of Edumonk Foundation, a Non-Profit Education Consulting & Research Group having multiple online platforms like Yourcollege, NEET-UG Live, JEE Mains Live, SIDCAT, Scholar Credits, Messenger Of Nature, Magical Blocks, My Doctor Club etc. and physical presence in more than 32 different cities of India like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Indore, Pune, Jaipur etc, he said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most of the processes have permanently shifted online and thus his team in collaboration with a few NEET-UG Training Institutions recently launched a Virtual Counselling Centre at NEET-UG Live for giving In-home counselling services to students who are preparing for NEET-UG and willing to get admitted into Undergraduate Medical Courses in India or Abroad.

NEET-UG Live has an active online community of Career Experts who frequently host topic wise webinars, workshops, online classes and live career counselling sessions. In individual sessions, they talk with a student for the first 15 minutes over a range of topics related to their medical career journey and get to know the state of the medical career goal trajectory the student has built up in his/her mind.

Thereafter, these experts suggest him/her the study options accordingly in India as well as Abroad after gauging into his/her innermost desires, skills and capabilities. The career experts in the virtual counselling team of NEET-UG Live help the students in correct Choice Filling and Seat Allotment Procedures of NEET-UG through All India Quota(AIQ) and State Counsellings.

Three simple steps to predict your NEET 2021 rank - check answer key, calculate score, and see marks vs rank easily.

As soon as the NEET UG exam was over, many education institutions like Careers360, Sarvgyan, Aakash, Allen, Etoos Education, Shiksha, Vedantuetc uploaded their answer keys. Using these answer keys, candidates can easily calculate their tentative scores.

The markings scheme is as follows -

Correct Answer: 4 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark

Unanswered Questions: 0 mark

Students may simply cross-check the answers they marked in the question paper with those present in the answer key and allocate marks accordingly. Obviously, there may be certain errors in the calculation but a tentative score can be very useful in predicting a tentative NEET 2021 rank.

To use any reliable NEET 2021 rank predictor, candidates must use the following sequence of steps -

Step 1: Search and visit the website of any accurate NEET 2021 rank predictor.

Step 2: Enter the required information such as name, email ID, NEET score (self-calculated), mobile number, gender, category, address, etc.

Step 3: On entering these details, click on the 'Submit' option to get an estimated rank.

Based on the marks obtained in previous NEET exams, here is a tentative range of ranks for a candidate's reference -

