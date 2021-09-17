About 12,000 primary schools in Jharkhand will soon get kitchen sheds and store rooms, where mid-day meals are served to the children. The decision was taken in the light of the Centre's directive which suggested that meals should be prepared in the school itself so that fresh food is supplied to the children.

The project includes construction of new sheds along with renovation of dilapidated kitchen sheds. Those schools where kitchen sheds have not been constructed since March 2010 will be considered for the project on priority basis.

These sheds will be constructed by Centre and State assistance for which the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 726 lakh for construction of kitchen sheds, while the state is yet to release its share. Construction of a kitchen shed will cost nearly Rs 60,000.