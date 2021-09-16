Engineers’ Day was celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by Vignan’s University, on Wednesday. Dr Chadaram Sivaji, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi was the Chief Guest and Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Head, Strategic Talent Initiatives, Leadership Talent Acquisition and Campus Hiring L&T Technology Services Limited attended as Guest of Honour.

On the occasion, Prakash called upon engineers to create marvels that can last forever. Highlighting the role of engineers, Prakash said there are infinite possibilities to do something wrong and yet all the engineers strive to find solutions, this kind of resilience will create history. He said engineering is related to every person right from birth and suggested that students should adapt to any kind of situation they face. “Engineers are the parameters for the country’s economy,” Prakash said.

Dr Chadaram Sivaji paid respects to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya and stated that India is an agriculture-driven country, but the main thing to notice is that India has produced world-renowned engineers. He suggested students not become job seekers, instead become job providers.

Prakash Krishnamoorthy and Dr Chadaram Sivaji were felicitated by Vignan’s University. Varsity vice-chancellor, Dr MYS Prasad, Registrar, Cmde. Dr MS Raghunathan, Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, all deans, HoDs, research scholars and students attended the event.