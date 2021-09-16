At least 15 students from various tribal communities in Villupuram who had cleared the anthropology enquiry are yet to receive community certificates and allegedly face delayed or no admission to higher education, claims a member of the district vigilance and monitoring committee.

According to a petition filed to the district collector by V Akathiyan, a member of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), over 20 members who had received a nod from the anthropology team that enquired the communities need to be given the community certificates so that the students among them can pursue higher education in the current academic year.

Akathiyan told TNIE, "At least 15 students from settlements in Kaanai, Koliyanur, Anandhapuram and Villupuram had received an approval letter from the anthropology officers who had approved the genuinity of the tribal status for an ST community certificate. But due to delay in issuing the certificates higher education is hindered for the students."

Further stating the plight of a tribal girl from T Parangini village in Vanur, who is still struggling to get a community certificate since 2020, the petition urged the district collector and revenue divisional officer to immediately provide the girl with a community certificate that she belongs to, and facilitate higher education for the girl. Collector Mohan told TNIE that action will be taken immediately and the students will get aid to join college at the earliest.