The students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University think that the varsity might be prolonging the process of getting students back on campus and one of the reasons might be to promote online education — as absurd as it sounds. While a notice from the university ordered the library to be opened up with 50 per cent capacity, the students are still insisting that their demands have not been met and remain adamant that they will continue the protest.

Saket Moon, the Vice-President of the JNU Students' Union said that the students will be protesting till their demands to bring back the MA students, allot hostels and give them ID cards. "It seems as if the administration does not want to bring the students back. While there might a hoard of reasons for that, it can also be that they want to promote online education. All the universities and schools have opened now. JNU is the only institution that has still not opened their doors for the students," he said.

Students from various students' organisations are part of the protest being spearheaded by the JNUSU. "The sit-in at the DOS is going to continue until the authorities concede to our demands through a written circular. It's high time the authorities accepted that online mode of education is not sustainable and is further marginalising and excluding students from accessing education across the country," said Apeksha Priyadarshini, a JNUSU Councillor and member of the Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students' Organisation (BASO).